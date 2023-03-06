Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $82.81 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.