BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.81% of Advance Auto Parts worth $640,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $138.48 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.00 and a twelve month high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.