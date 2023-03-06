10,770 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.87 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

