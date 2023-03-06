Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,302 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 14.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after buying an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,890 shares of company stock worth $5,276,607. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

