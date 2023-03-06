Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ameren by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ameren by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 195,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.73 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,849 shares of company stock worth $9,010,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.