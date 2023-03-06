Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 260.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 3.7 %

MSCI opened at $536.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.69 and a 200 day moving average of $481.33. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

