United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 76.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 366,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Raymond James by 578.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,782,395 over the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.