JCIC Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,857.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,711 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

