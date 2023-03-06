OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,940 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

