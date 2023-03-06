United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 213 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after buying an additional 585,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,031,212 shares of company stock worth $995,591,784. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

