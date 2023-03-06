Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications stock opened at $369.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.29. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $583.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

