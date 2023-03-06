Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 112,402 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.84% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after buying an additional 3,108,978 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after buying an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 7.5 %

NYSE SIX opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $192,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.