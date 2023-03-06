Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Bank of America

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

