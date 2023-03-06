Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) to Hold

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTBBF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,050 ($24.74) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Investec downgraded Rathbones Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

