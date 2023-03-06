KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $32.50 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH opened at $35.76 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

