Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

Shares of IFSUF opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

