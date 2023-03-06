Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance
Shares of IFSUF opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.54.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (IFSUF)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.