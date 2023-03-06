Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of PBF Energy worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $48.07 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.