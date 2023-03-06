Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 192,660 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 24.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after buying an additional 93,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $59.21 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.15, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVLT. Guggenheim started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $578,027. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

