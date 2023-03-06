Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 660.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.98% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

