Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 57,737 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Qualys worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,560. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QLYS opened at $122.15 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.62.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

