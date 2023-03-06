Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 434,738 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of PROG worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth $264,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 182,385 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 214,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet raised PROG from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $26.35 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

