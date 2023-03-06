Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $178.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

