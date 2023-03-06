Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $168.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

