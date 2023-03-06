Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,497.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,455.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2,373.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

