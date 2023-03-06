Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 360.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

