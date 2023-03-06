United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $479.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

