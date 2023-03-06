Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,340 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Inogen Price Performance

INGN opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. Inogen’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inogen Profile



Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

