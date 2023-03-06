Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1,956.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,306 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after purchasing an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after purchasing an additional 429,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

