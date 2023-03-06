Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,366,544 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,366,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.86% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Insider Activity

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.