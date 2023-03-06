NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,436 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.38% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

