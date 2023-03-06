Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $280.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,759,355. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

