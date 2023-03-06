Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 56,215 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1,406.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,215 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $217.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.08.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

