Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,634 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.31% of Popular worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Popular by 7.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,943,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at $7,016,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $70.11 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

