Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 443,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

