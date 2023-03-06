Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 98,945 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573,309 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,945 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 211,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

