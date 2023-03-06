Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,272 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BIO opened at $503.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.38 and a 200 day moving average of $437.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $607.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.