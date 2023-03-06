Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,710 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of PTC worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 710.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 452,760 shares of company stock worth $56,054,447 in the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

