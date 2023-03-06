Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210,058 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,470,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,402,000 after buying an additional 107,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,467,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

