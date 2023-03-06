Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 289.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,780 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.36% of Lantheus worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

