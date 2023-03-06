General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,329 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $86.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $87.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,879.33, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

