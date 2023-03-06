Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 602,622 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 602,622 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 3.7 %

NeoGenomics Profile

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.13.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

