First Manhattan Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VCR opened at $249.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average of $243.01. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $317.67.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

