Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Genmab A/S worth $18,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. AlphaValue raised Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Articles

