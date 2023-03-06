First Manhattan Co. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 141.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

