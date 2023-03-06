Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,565 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $214.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

