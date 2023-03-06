1,000 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,191,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,849,000 after acquiring an additional 103,659 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Matson Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $66.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

