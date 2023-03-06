First Manhattan Co. Invests $50,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,190 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,198 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

