First Manhattan Co. Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,057,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,700,000 after buying an additional 74,903 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

