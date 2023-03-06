First Manhattan Co. Has $92,000 Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

