1,700 Shares in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 35.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

